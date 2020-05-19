Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 13,739 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 103.9% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. Cfra lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

TD traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. 1,647,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,606. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.597 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.