Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 2,885 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.29. 21,858,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,383,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The company has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.