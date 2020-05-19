Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 3,077 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,837. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.68 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

