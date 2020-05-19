Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 5,479 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. 2,305,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,825. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

