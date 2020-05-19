Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,507. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.