Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 96 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,638,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

