Blue Chip Partners Inc. Takes $5.29 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 249,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000. Bank of America comprises 1.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Loews Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61,992,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,869,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $192.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

