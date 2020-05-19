Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,074,938 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $309,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,552.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.48. 32,281,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,790,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.25. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

