Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of BAH traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.15. 1,141,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

