Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$13.31

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$71,194.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,013.08.

TSE:CG traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$13.68. 1,451,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.52 and a 52 week high of C$13.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.17.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.3699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.48%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

