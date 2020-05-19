Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) PT at $10.14

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director W Blake Baird purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at $322,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John V. Arabia purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $419,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 95,442 shares of company stock valued at $766,729. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period.

Shares of SHO stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,614. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

