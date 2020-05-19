Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPT. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.92. 798,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,221. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.62. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

