Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Piper Sandler currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Capri from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,286. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $101,082,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 54.3% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after buying an additional 1,840,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $51,707,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $43,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 766.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after buying an additional 1,072,965 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

