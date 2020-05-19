Centerra Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.
Shares of CG opened at C$13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.32. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$13.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.26.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.17.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
