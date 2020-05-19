Centerra Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of CG opened at C$13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.32. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$13.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.26.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total value of C$71,194.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$204,013.08.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.17.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

