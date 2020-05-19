Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.19. 20,149,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,916,445. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $608.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

