Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Given New $1.25 Price Target at Bank of America

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.

NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.76. 12,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

