Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $67.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Chegg from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Chegg from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, First Analysis raised Chegg from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.85.

CHGG stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 48,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,977,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 15,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $581,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 242,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,362,923.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,869 shares of company stock valued at $23,516,650. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 45.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 155.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Chegg by 43.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 108,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

