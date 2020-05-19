Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,393,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $535,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. 7,743,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,794,119. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.94. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

