China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of China Mobile from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE CHL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,271. China Mobile has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1106 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

