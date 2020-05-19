Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded by Longbow Research to Buy

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.08.

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 418,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,615. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $88.14.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $25,068,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,289,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 320,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 58.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after acquiring an additional 270,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 49.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 201,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

