Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest telecommunications service provider in Taiwan and one of the largest in Asia in terms of revenues. The Company provides fixed line services, including local, domestic long distance and international long distance, wireless services, and Internet and data services, including Internet services, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services and leased line services. “

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

CHT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 162,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,640. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1,848.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 12,607.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.