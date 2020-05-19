Cincinnati Indemnity Co. Purchases Shares of 2,775 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cincinnati Indemnity Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cincinnati Indemnity Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,286,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after acquiring an additional 647,632 shares in the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

EL stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.58. 1,711,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,796. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day moving average of $188.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.