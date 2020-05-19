Cincinnati Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 4,996 Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,407,000 after buying an additional 974,365 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after buying an additional 684,504 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after buying an additional 231,461 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,756,000 after buying an additional 1,984,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,890,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,109,000 after buying an additional 853,891 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,284. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.