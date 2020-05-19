Cincinnati Insurance Co. Has $72,000 Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. decreased its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NS shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,992,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mary Rose Brown acquired 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.38.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.