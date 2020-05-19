Cincinnati Insurance Co. Invests $219,000 in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,125. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TC Pipelines, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

