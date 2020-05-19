Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,048,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse acquired 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

