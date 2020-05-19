Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lessened by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 2.0% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 27,240,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,063,158. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.