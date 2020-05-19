Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.03. 105,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,960. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.87. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $30.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

In other news, CEO David Bistricer acquired 106,666 shares of Clipper Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $611,196.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,272.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sam Levinson acquired 14,334 shares of Clipper Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,133.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,096.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clipper Realty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $11,833,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.