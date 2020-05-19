CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded to Outperform by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CEO. Bank of America downgraded CNOOC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut CNOOC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut CNOOC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE:CEO traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.85. The company had a trading volume of 192,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38. CNOOC has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $181.13.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $5.804 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CNOOC in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in CNOOC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

