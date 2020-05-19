Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 814,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 94,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 27,761,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

