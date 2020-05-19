Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTVA. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,195,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.71. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a PE ratio of -21.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 315,077 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Corteva by 44.4% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after buying an additional 697,501 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $2,542,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 181,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

