Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,760. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

