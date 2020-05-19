Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lowered by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $159.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $150.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.13.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

