Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.00.

NYSE:DECK traded up $12.14 on Monday, hitting $152.97. 590,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

