Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.00.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK traded up $12.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.97. 590,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,849. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.20. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,450,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,379,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,938,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.