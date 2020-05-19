Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Delphi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Delphi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Delphi Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of DLPH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.54. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $142,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after acquiring an additional 499,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth $21,279,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

