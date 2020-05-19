Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $29.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $27,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,006,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,606,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $93,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock valued at $79,018,241. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 83,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 509,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.80. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

