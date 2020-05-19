Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Discover Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.47.

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $39.75. 4,662,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.85. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $240,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $90,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,282 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $45,581,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,212 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

