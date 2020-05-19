Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.87.

DG stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.48. 1,660,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $118.26 and a 52-week high of $185.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

