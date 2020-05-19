DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.33.

DTE stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.24. 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,683,000. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 29,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

