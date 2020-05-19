Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Short Interest Up 21.4% in May

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.97. 896,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

