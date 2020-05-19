Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura dropped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $49.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. 3,394,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,699. Eldorado Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.62.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $18,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

