Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.08.

ENR stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 878,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. Energizer’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $24,706,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Energizer by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,724,000 after acquiring an additional 306,913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after buying an additional 299,032 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,006,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energizer by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after buying an additional 224,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

