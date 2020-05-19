Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Saya Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 202,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 2,957,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.82%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit