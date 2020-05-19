Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Update

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Saya Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 202,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 2,957,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.82%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

