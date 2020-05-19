Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Upgraded by SunTrust Banks to Buy

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $555.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.61. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 605.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 1,147,079 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $5,585,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,025,000 after buying an additional 671,167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,025,000 after buying an additional 671,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 1,747.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 540,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

