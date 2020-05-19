Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. 21,748,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,694,053. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

