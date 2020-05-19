Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,756,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,694,156. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.