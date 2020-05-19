FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded FibroGen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,575. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.53. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $243,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,783.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $190,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $850,909. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

