Fidelity National Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,462 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,232% compared to the typical volume of 374 call options.

NYSE FNF traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. 3,249,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,678. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

