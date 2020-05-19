First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,286 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $374,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded up $10.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,383.94. 1,822,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,435. The firm has a market cap of $937.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,249.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,327.85. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

